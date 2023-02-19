Nitish Kumar: BJP won't cross 100 seats if opposition unites; Congress should take the lead

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said the Congress make use of the momentum gained during Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in forging a coalition of parties opposed to the BJP.



The JD(U) leader asserted that such a formation must take shape "at the earliest" (jaldi se jaldi) so that the BJP, which has a brute majority in the Lok Sabha with more than 300 seats, could be bundled out for "less than 100" in the general elections next year.



"I would like to tell my friends in the Congress that the Yatra went very well. But they must not stop at that," said Kumar, turning towards former Union minister and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid at a function here.



The occasion was an "All India Congress" organized by CPI(ML) Liberation, which supports the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in the state from outside, on the theme "save democracy, save constitution, drive out Fascism."