Nitish Kumar, Lalan Singh attend JD(U) office-bearers meeting
The two leaders chose to arrive together after a meeting at Kumar's residence, possibly to convey a message of unity in the party
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and JD(U) national president Lalan Singh arrived together at the party's office in New Delhi this afternoon (28 December) to attend a meeting of the party's office-bearers, amidst an intense buzz about changes within the organisation.
That the two leaders chose to arrive together after a meeting at Kumar's residence appeared to be aimed to convey a message of unity in the party.
Party sources have not, however, ruled out the possibility of Singh stepping down as the JD(U) president at its national executive and council meet tomorrow, 29 December. Kumar may take over the mantle from Singh, one party leader said, but insisted that there has been no confirmation to this effect from the two top Janata Dal (United) leaders.
Singh had earlier in the day accused the media of setting a "narrative" at the behest of the ruling BJP, a reference to recent reports of differences within the party and his likely resignation.
"If I have to resign, I will call you (mediapersons) and consult you about what to write in the resignation letter so that you can go to the BJP office and get the draft," Singh said sarcastically.
"You are trying to set the narrative... JD(U) is one, and will remain united," he continued.
Singh added that today's was a routine meeting.
Shortly before leaving Patna for the national capital today, Bihar chief minister Kumar too asserted that the JD(U)'s two-day conclave in Delhi was a "normal and annual" affair with "nothing extraordinary" about it, rejecting speculations of turmoil in his party.
Speculation had been rife that Singh may be asked to resign due to alleged proximity to JD(U) ally, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
A section of the media also claimed that after having dumped the BJP in August last year, Kumar was now planning an about-turn.
