Nitish Kumar shows Ram is not enough in Bihar

For the BJP, then, the Ram Temple is clearly not enough to win the requisite Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

The Bharatiya Janata Party realised even before the consecration of the temple that it needed the plank of social justice and the support of the extremely backward classes—the most numerous in the state—to win in Bihar. Hence the decision to confer the Bharat Ratna posthumously on late socialist leader Karpoori Thakur, followed by yet another Operation Lotus.

Nitish Kumar, it is worth recalling, had hosted the first meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in Patna last year in June. He had thereafter travelled to various state capitals to coordinate between opposition leaders, called on Mamata Banerjee of the All-India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and in a way re-emerged as a potential prime-ministerial face for the opposition bloc.

Now it is being said that when both Banerjee and Kejriwal proposed the name of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA’s face for PM, therefore, it came as a rude shock to Nitish Kumar.