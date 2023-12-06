No departmental files sent to me: Delhi irrigation minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

Responding to the BJP’s allegations against the Delhi government's irrigation and flood control (IFC) department, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said since taking charge of the department, no files relating to the department had been sent to him by the department's principal secretary Ashish Kundra.

“Since taking charge in March 2023, no files related to the department, whether for administrative approval, n-principle approval, payment processing, or completion of tasks is being sent to me,” Bhardwaj alleged.

He added that upon assuming the role of IFC minister, he had observed that no files related to departmental activities requiring administrative or in-principle approval were being sent to him.

In a written note, he had questioned why no files were being sent to the minister for in-principle approvals, and even issued directives to Kundra, instructing that all files related to projects valued at more than Rs 25 lakh should be sent to the minister for in-principle approval.