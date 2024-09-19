No law and order in Bihar; Nitish Kumar has failed: Lalu Yadav

Slamming the NDA government over the torching of houses in Nawada, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday, 19 September, claimed that there was no law and order in Bihar and chief minister Nitish Kumar had failed.

Prasad also lashed out at Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who has claimed that "90 per cent of the people arrested in the Nawada incident belong to a particular caste and are RJD supporters".

Police arrested 15 people, a day after arsonists torched 21 houses in Nawada district's Manjhi Tola.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a land dispute may have triggered the violence, which occurred in Manjhi Tola within the Mufassil police station area on Wednesday evening.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "Jitan Ram Manjhi is completely misled and he is trying to mislead the people of the country. I will find out what has happened there (Nawada). Law and order has collapsed completely in the state."