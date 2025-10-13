Kerala techie death: No mention of RSS in FIR, Cong demands probe into abuse allegations
In his final social media post, Anandu Aji alleged he was “not the only victim” and “rampant sexual abuse is taking place in RSS camps”
In a startling revelation, it has come to light that the FIR registered on the death of Kerala software engineer Anandu Aji, an RSS activist who allegedly died by suicide last week, makes no mention of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) — despite the 24-year-old naming the organisation multiple times in his final Instagram post.
In his post, Aji alleged that he had been sexually abused for years by senior RSS activists, adding that he was “not the only victim” and that “rampant sexual abuse is taking place in RSS camps”.
The revelations have triggered a political storm, with the Congress accusing both the BJP-led government at the Centre and the LDF government in Kerala of inaction.
Calling the RSS a “dangerous organisation”, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said: “What Anandu Aji wrote in his suicide post is terrifying. He mentioned RSS several times, yet the FIR doesn’t mention the organisation even once. What kind of fear is this?”
Khera demanded a “time-bound and thorough inquiry”, alleging that “behind the curtain lies a rotten organisation named RSS”.
He further added, “The RSS, which claims to reform society, is itself unregistered and maintains no membership records. When examples like Anandu's come to light, the truth of this organisation stands exposed.” He vowed that the Congress would “fight to secure justice for Anandu”.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also demanded a thorough investigation, writing on X: “The RSS leadership must take immediate action — they must come clean. Sexual abuse of boys is a scourge as widespread as that of girls. The code of silence around these unspeakably heinous crimes has to be broken.”
Aji was found dead in a lodge room in Thampanoor, Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday. In his final post, he spoke of years of depression and trauma linked to the abuse he said he suffered at the hands of RSS members.
The Kerala Police have registered a case of unnatural death, stating that they have not received any complaint from Aji’s family alleging abetment, harassment, or sexual exploitation.
While this is not the first time the RSS has faced allegations of sexual misconduct within its ranks, the omission of its name from the FIR has once again raised questions about police neutrality and political pressure in cases involving the Sangh Parivar.
Meanwhile, Youth Congress activists staged protests in Kolkata, demanding justice for Anandu. “The painful story of Anandu from Kerala has ignited a fire in this mass movement against BJP-RSS! Today, the streets of Kolkata saw the RSS's khaki shorts burn and along with them, their false rituals too!” IYC wrote on X.
