Kerala techie death: No mention of RSS in FIR, Cong demands probe into abuse allegations

In a startling revelation, it has come to light that the FIR registered on the death of Kerala software engineer Anandu Aji, an RSS activist who allegedly died by suicide last week, makes no mention of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) — despite the 24-year-old naming the organisation multiple times in his final Instagram post.

In his post, Aji alleged that he had been sexually abused for years by senior RSS activists, adding that he was “not the only victim” and that “rampant sexual abuse is taking place in RSS camps”.

The revelations have triggered a political storm, with the Congress accusing both the BJP-led government at the Centre and the LDF government in Kerala of inaction.

Calling the RSS a “dangerous organisation”, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said: “What Anandu Aji wrote in his suicide post is terrifying. He mentioned RSS several times, yet the FIR doesn’t mention the organisation even once. What kind of fear is this?”