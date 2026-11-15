No prosecution for previously-enrolled voters filing Form 6: EC to SC

The EC also said chief electoral officers (CEOs) of the states and Union Territories where the SIR exercise is underway have been asked to publicise the clarification widely, including in local languages.

The poll panel further informed the Supreme Court that it had taken note of the court's suggestion to reach out to voters categorised as ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate) to ensure that eligible electors are not left out of the final electoral rolls.

As part of additional measures, the commission issued directions to the concerned CEOs through a communication dated 6 November 2026, allowing voters to submit duly completed Enumeration Forms (Annexure A) to the electoral registration officer (ERO), assistant electoral registration officer (AERO) or booth level officer (BLO) at their current ordinary place of residence.

Electors who have not shifted their residence can submit the signed Enumeration Form along with an Annexure-B statement explaining why they could not submit the form earlier.

The documents can be submitted in person or through family members. An online submission facility with e-signature will also be available through ECINET, the commission said.

The EC added that a mechanism would be established to ensure that no eligible voter loses the opportunity to have their name included in the final electoral roll, while preventing duplicate registrations.

Reiterating its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process, the commission acknowledged that the large volume of records and the digitalisation of electoral data posed significant challenges.

It said it would continue addressing discrepancies in voter lists while ensuring that all eligible citizens are able to exercise their right to vote.

The development comes after the EC defended its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise before the Supreme Court, maintaining that the process was legally authorised and that the relevant orders had received unanimous approval from all three members of the Commission.

The poll panel also rejected allegations that Form 6 had been altered, stating in its response to a petition challenging the chief election commissioner (CEC) and the commission's decisions that no changes had been made to the statutory form used for voter registration.

With PTI inputs