No scope for wrongdoing at counting centres: Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal

A day after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee spent hours at a counting centre in Bhabanipur alleging possible malpractice, state’s chief electoral officer Manoj Agarwal on Friday dismissed the claims, asserting that the process remains secure and transparent.

“There is no scope for any wrongdoing given the arrangements made,” Agarwal told reporters, adding that strong rooms housing EVMs are under round-the-clock CCTV surveillance. “One should have reason and evidence for making allegations,” he said, terming the accusations baseless.

The controversy comes ahead of the 4 May counting of votes, with tensions rising over the integrity of stored electronic voting machines. Banerjee had visited the Bhabanipur counting centre late Thursday night, staying for nearly four hours and warning that any attempt to tamper with the process would not be tolerated.

Senior officials said elaborate security measures are in place across counting centres. At Khudiram Anushilan Kendra in Kolkata — where EVM strong rooms for several constituencies are housed — additional Central Armed Police Forces and armed state police have been deployed. “Security is being supervised at the highest level, with senior officers monitoring the situation,” said joint commissioner of police Rupesh Kumar.