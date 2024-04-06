No unaccounted money in party's bank accounts: CPI(M)

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Saturday said the party was maintaining transparency when it came to its bank accounts and funds and the transaction details have already been submitted to the Election Commission and the Income Tax Department.

If the party has to submit details of any accounts, it is ready to furnish all the necessary information before any agency, CPI (M) state secretary M V Govindan said.

He was replying to a question regarding media reports about the freezing of the bank account in the name of the party's Thrissur District Committee by the Income Tax Department.

Govindan did not deny the reports and said the party has no unaccounted money in its bank accounts.

When the reporters asked about the reported summoning of senior party leader and CPI(M)'s Thrissur District Secretary M M Varghese by the Income Tax Department in this regard, he said let them call anyone and the party has no fear or concern about it.