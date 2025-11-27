No 'Vande Mataram', 'Jai Hind' slogans in Rajya Sabha: Congress slams BJP

The Congress on Thursday took fresh aim at the BJP after the Rajya Sabha secretariat reminded MPs not to use slogans like 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jai Hind' in Parliament to maintain decorum, archly noting that those who “did not lose anything in the freedom movement and sided with the British” now seem to find fault with slogans born of that very struggle.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said while the British once bristled at these slogans during the freedom movement, it is now the BJP expressing discomfort — a symmetry she clearly found hard to ignore.

On 24 November, the Rajya Sabha secretariat reminded members not to use slogans like 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jai Hind' inside or outside the House to maintain decorum, citing them as a breach of parliamentary etiquette — because nothing says “decorum” like outlawing well-worn patriotic chants.

Adding a touch more irony to the row, Opposition leaders pointed out that the same guardians of etiquette who object to 'Jai Hind' have often stayed remarkably silent when ruling party MPs break into loud chants of 'Modi Modi' inside the chamber — a slogan that, curiously enough, has never prompted any great anxiety about maintaining the “seriousness of proceedings”.

"I am shocked. What on earth is the objection to these slogans — the British had a problem with them, and now the BJP does too? What kind of people are they made of, those who find it difficult to utter the two most famous slogans of the freedom struggle in the House?" Shrinate asked in a video message.