Not inviting Kharge to G20 dinner shows govt's thinking: Congress

While the Congress did not officially respond to Kharge's exclusion from the dinner, party leader and MP Rahul Gandhi, who is in Brussels, said the action speaks about the thinking behind the move.

Senior Congress leader and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said that since the Opposition plays a key role in democracy, not inviting the leader of the Opposition is an attack on democracy.

Asked about Kharge not being invited to the G20 dinner, Gandhi told media in Brussels, "They have decided not to invite the leader of the Opposition, it tells you something. It tells you that they don't value the leader of 60 per cent of India's population. And it's something that people should think about. Why they feel the need to do that and the type of thinking that goes behind that."

The leader of the Opposition is equivalent to a union minister in terms of rank, and holds a Constitutional position.

Sources said former prime ministers and all chief ministers have been invited to the dinner.