He described the vote as the most powerful instrument available to ordinary citizens, particularly the poor, labourers, farmers, marginalised communities, youth and the middle class, to ensure that their concerns are addressed.

According to Ramesh, the fear of electoral accountability compels governments to listen to public concerns and consider the consequences of their policies. However, he alleged that the present government was increasingly disregarding public grievances and prioritising the interests of a few corporate groups.

Ramesh further alleged that rising inflation, unemployment, farmers' concerns and the weakening of rural employment guarantees reflected the government's lack of accountability towards ordinary citizens.

He also criticised the replacement of MGNREGA with a new system, claiming that it undermined the employment rights of rural workers.

The Congress leader said inflation had affected household savings, unemployment had jeopardised the future of young people, and policy priorities favouring corporate interests had weakened the voice of ordinary citizens.

He further argued that the deletion of names from electoral rolls strikes at the fundamental right of citizens to choose their government and hold it accountable.

Emphasising the importance of voting rights, Ramesh said a vote was not merely a means of electing a government but also an instrument to demand answers on issues such as food security, employment, farmers' incomes and the financial security of the middle class.

Ramesh alleged that weakening the power of the vote reduces government accountability and encourages what he described as the arrogance of power.

He said the Congress's fight was not limited to protecting voting rights but extended to safeguarding the rights of every citizen.

Concluding his remarks, the Congress leader coined the slogan, “From 'Notebandi' to 'Votebandi', from the theft of votes to the theft of rights, from the theft of a popular mandate to the theft of accountability — vote chor, gaddi chhor.”

The remarks come amid the Congress's continued allegations of electoral irregularities and demands for greater accountability from the Election Commission.

With PTI inputs