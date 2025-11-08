NSUI BHU chief held before ‘vote theft’ protest during PM’s Varanasi visit

National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) leader and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) unit president Suman Anand was arrested on campus on Friday, 7 November just hours before a planned student protest against alleged vote chori (theft) in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency.

According to the Congress' student wing, Anand was detained from his hostel by police ahead of the protest, which was intended to be a peaceful demonstration highlighting claims of electoral irregularities. Several students alleged that police later conducted searches in hostels and libraries to identify others involved in organising the protest.

The Congress condemned the arrest, accusing the BJP of attempting to silence dissent. In a post on X, the party wrote, “Modi clearly doesn’t want the truth of vote chori to echo in Banaras. He is scared of the youth.”