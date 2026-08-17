‘NTA makes mistake, students serve sentence’: Rahul slams UGC-NET retest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Narendra Modi government over the UGC-NET retest, accusing the National Testing Agency (NTA) of failing students and demanding accountability from its leadership.

In a post on X, the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged that the examination system had become an “extraction machine”, claiming that students were being forced to pay the price for institutional failures.

“Modi ji, look at what your NTA has just done,” Rahul Gandhi said, referring to the cancellation of the UGC-NET papers in English, Commerce and Sociology.

He said the three papers were conducted between June 22 and 30 but were cancelled nearly two months later following complaints about errors, including the setting of faulty questions and repetition of old questions.

“Thousands of candidates who prepared for years, filled forms, paid the fees, travelled to distant centres, must now do it all again in September,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“NTA makes the mistake but the student serves the sentence,” he added.