Odisha: Is this retired babu going to be Naveen Patnaik’s successor?

V. Karthikeyan Pandian, the 49-year-old Tamil Nadu-born bureaucrat-turned-politician, is the man heading the ruling Biju Janata Dal’s (BJD) war room as the party gears up for the impending poll battle with the aim of registering a sixth straight win.

For the 2000-batch IAS officer, the transition from bureaucracy to politics has been rather smooth, thanks to the blessings of his boss, chief minister Naveen Patnaik. Pandian served as private secretary to the chief minister for more than a decade before opting for voluntary retirement in October last year.

His retirement was the talk of the state’s bureaucratic and political circles because of the alacrity with which it was accepted by the Centre, applying for voluntary retirement on 20 October and being relieved from service on 23 October.

More importantly, within 24 hours of quitting the country’s most elite service, he was appointed chairman of 5T (transformational initiatives), a governance reform initiative, and Nabin Odisha, a newly launched rural development scheme, with the rank of a cabinet minister. An order issued by the state’s general administration department said Pandian would be working directly under the chief minister.

A month later, he joined the BJD, where he remains the virtual number two after the chief minister, who is also party president. As the eyes and ears of his septuagenarian boss, Pandian now controls both the government and the party.

Nothing moves in the state without his knowledge and permission. From top bureaucrats and politicians to industrialists, everyone seeks his good offices as it is common knowledge that he controls the levers of power. Pandian’s bureaucrat wife Sujata R. Karthikeyan leads the Mission Shakti department, tasked with women's empowerment.

His interference in the affairs of the ruling party was well known even before he quit the IAS. With his formally joining the BJD, it has become clear that Pandian is the man who not only shapes and executes the party’s strategies, but also negotiates with leaders of other parties on its behalf.