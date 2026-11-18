Omar Abdullah questioned whether the BJP-led Centre was waiting for the party to get its own chief minister before restoring Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.

He said the Centre was citing security incidents to justify the delay even though the elected government has no control over the police or law and order.

Abdullah said his Cabinet had sought the restoration of statehood at its first meeting and that he had repeatedly raised the issue with Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday asked whether the BJP-led Centre was deliberately holding back the restoration of statehood until the party had a chief minister of its own in the Union Territory.

Addressing a rally in Mendhar in Poonch district, the National Conference leader said his government had been in office for two years and a month. He challenged the Centre to spell out what it meant by restoring statehood at an “appropriate time” and what conditions remained to be met.

“If it is your wish not to restore statehood until the BJP has its own chief minister in Jammu and Kashmir, then say it openly,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah questions security rationale for delay

Abdullah said the Centre had cited the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack and other incidents in Kulgam, Reasi and Kishtwar to justify the delay. He questioned why the elected administration was being made to answer for security matters when the police and law and order were outside its remit.

“How can you hold us responsible for matters over which we have no control?” he asked. Abdullah called on the Centre to judge his administration on its record in infrastructure, healthcare, education and governance.

He also argued that continuing with Union Territory status diminished the standing of elected representatives. He said chief ministers, ministers and MLAs in Union Territories ranked below their state counterparts in official protocol, while chief secretaries and chief justices enjoyed comparable standing.