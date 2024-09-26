Omar blames Centre for low voter turnout in second phase of J&K polls

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday, 26 September, said the low voter turnout in Srinagar district during the second phase of voting for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls was perhaps a people's reaction to the Centre trying to project normalcy in the union territory.

His remarks came after the second phase of polling on Wednesday saw a voter turnout of over 56 per cent while the first phase held on 18 September saw an estimated 61.38 per cent voter turnout.

"To be honest, I was expecting higher turnout because there was no boycott call, there were attacks, there were no threats or intimidation of the voters. I feel the Centre is also responsible for this. They tried to present the high voter turnout as signs of normalcy and as if the people had accepted the revocation of Article 370. Maybe this was a reaction from Srinagar because people of Srinagar do not want to send wrong signals," Abdullah told reporters in Uri border town of Baramulla district.

The former chief minister, who is a candidate from Ganderbal and Budgam segments, also said it was a mistake to invite the foreign diplomats to observe the polling in Kashmir.