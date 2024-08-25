Op Kamal in MCD: Five AAP councillors join BJP

The MCD mayor earlier this week issued an order to the municipal secretary asking him to start the process for the election of the chairperson and deputy chairperson of the wards committee, as well as one member each from the 12 zones of the MCD to the standing committee.

The AAP had won 134 out of 250 wards in the MCD polls held in 2022. After the shifting of allegiance by some councillors, the party now has 127 councillors. The BJP after the joining , now has 112 councillors in the MCD.

The Aam Aadmi Party which has majority in the MCD and the opposition BJP had been at loggerheads over the issue after which the matter went to the Court.

As per the DMC Act, six out of the 18-member Standing Committee, MCD's highest decision-making body, are elected from the House, while the remaining 12 are elected from the ward committees constituted in each of the 12 zones of the civic body.