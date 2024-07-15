'Operation Lotus' failed in Himachal, BJP should play constructive role: dy CM

'Operation Lotus' of the BJP has miserably failed in Himachal Pradesh, and now the opposition party should play a constructive role, deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Monday.

Agnihotri also said six Congress legislators lost their membership of the state Assembly owing to a "conspiracy" by the BJP. "The BJP must introspect now as the Congress which had won 40 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls has again attained the 40-seat mark after by-elections in nine Assembly segments," he told reporters in Shimla.

The hill state had been plunged into a political crisis in February-March when nine MLAs, including six Congress legislators and three Independents, had voted in favour of BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha polls held on 27 February.

Later, the six Congress rebels were disqualified for defying a whip to vote in favour of the Congress government during cut motions and the Budget, while the three Independents themselves resigned from the House on 22 March. All of them joined the BJP on 23 March and were given election tickets by the saffron party from their respective seats.

By-elections to six of these nine vacant seats were held along with the Lok Sabha polls on 1 June. After the Speaker accepted the resignation of the three Independents on 3 June, the bypolls to the three remaining seats were held on 10 July. Six of the nine legislators lost the bypolls.