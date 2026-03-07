Oppn claims of excessive borrowing in Karnataka budget ‘not true’, says Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, on Saturday rejected opposition claims that his government had resorted to excessive borrowing in the latest state budget, insisting that the state’s debt remains within legally prescribed limits.

Speaking to reporters at Pillahalli village near Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said the budget was designed to promote balanced development and ensure equal opportunities for people from all sections of society.

His remarks came in response to criticism from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has accused the Congress-led government of pushing the state into higher debt through its spending plans.

The chief minister said borrowing was a necessary tool for development and pointed out that debt levels had also increased under the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level.

According to Siddaramaiah, the state’s borrowing currently stands at 24.94 per cent of its permitted limit under the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which allows borrowing of up to 25 per cent.

“Our borrowing is within the prescribed limit. Development cannot take place without borrowing,” he said.

The chief minister also compared Karnataka’s fiscal position with that of the central government, claiming that the Centre’s total debt had risen significantly in recent years.

He said the national debt currently stands at around Rs 218 lakh crore and that approximately Rs 165 lakh crore had been added since Modi took office.

Siddaramaiah added that India’s fiscal deficit stands at about 4.4 per cent, while Karnataka’s fiscal deficit is 2.95 per cent — within the legally permitted 3 per cent of the state’s gross domestic product.

He said the state’s GDP is estimated at around Rs 33.05 lakh crore.