Oppn leaders in Maharashtra stage protest over unemployment, exam paper leaks

Leaders from Opposition parties targeted the Maharashtra government over the issues of unemployment and exam paper leaks on Friday, 15 December, the sixth day of the winter session of the state assembly.

Legislators from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, constituting the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar faction and the Congress, gathered on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan, the state assembly, and raised slogans against the government.

Leader of the Opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve, and legislators Satej Patil and Sachin Ahir, among others, brought utensils and pakoras as part of the protest.

Speaking to reporters, Danve claimed that the number of unemployed youth has increased in the state and while the government keeps advertising about jobs, it does not fill vacancies. "Unemployment and exam paper leaks are Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees," he said.