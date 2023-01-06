Oppn MVA targets UP CM over roadshow, warns against 'snatching' Maharashtra industries

Maharashtra's Opposition alliance on Thursday trained guns on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his visit to Mumbai to attract investment in his state, saying there will be objection if he “snatches away” industries from the western state.

The CM on Thursday held a roadshow in the city, inviting industrialists and entrepreneurs to visit the northern state during the three-day 'UP Global Investor Summit' to be held in Lucknow from February 10-12.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader is travelling to eight states to promote the summit, covering big cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, among others.

His roadshow in the financial capital sparked a war of words between the Opposition and the ruling BJP in Maharashtra.