Oppn wants Parliament to function but Modi govt afraid: Congress on logjam over Adani issue

The Opposition has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe or a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the allegations.



"Today Opposition parties meet at 10 am to decide the day's strategy. No effort from the government to break the logjam caused by its refusal to allow Opposition to even raise its demand for a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam," Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.



The Opposition wants Parliament to function, but "Modi Sarkar is afraid", he claimed.



On Monday, the Congress held a nationwide protest and stalled proceedings in both houses of Parliament along with other opposition parties for the third day in a row, demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.