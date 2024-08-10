Opposition and Rajya Sabha Speaker Dhankhar reach a breaking point

On 5 August, 14 opposition MPs signed a memorandum addressed to Mr. Dhankhar, criticising his decision to deny their demand for a debate on the functioning of the Home Ministry. In their letter, they called Mr. Dhankhar’s decision “completely unilateral and unprecedented.” They wanted the House to be conducted by rules and the chairman to be consistent, they said.

“On July 29, five BJP MPs submitted a notice to discuss the tragedy of the flooding and deaths in an IAS coaching centre in Delhi. That discussion was allowed. But when a similar number of Opposition MPs wanted to raise an issue, we were disallowed,” one of the members who attended the meeting recalled.

On Friday, 9 August Congress’ Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh asked about the status of the Chairman’s ruling on a written complaint from the Congress asking him to expunge BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari’s remarks against Mr. Kharge, made on 1 August.

The chairman claimed that the BJP member had actually “praised Mr. Kharge in Sanskrit” and the matter had been sorted out in his chamber. The chair went on to add, “people don’t apologise when they praise”.

Mr. Kharge however insisted on a clarification on the floor of the House. “You should say the same thing you have explained to me in the chamber… It is better that you do it in the House,” he said. The Opposition then clamoured for an apology from Mr. Tiwari, with DMK MP Tiruchi Siva and Congress MP Pramod Tiwari pointing out that the BJP MP’s tone and tenor had been derogatory.

The chair ignored them and called Jaya Bachchan to speak as the ‘last speaker’ on the issue. When Ms Bachchan mildly said that as an artist she understood both body language and expressions, that with due respect she would like to submit that the chair’s tone and tenor was not acceptable.

The chair could have taken it lightly, reminded Ms Bachchan of effortlessly essaying the role of a schoolgirl and asked her to proceed. He could also have briefed the House about what happened in his chamber. Why should something that happened in the House in public be sorted out in his chamber privately? The chair, however, lost his cool and began shouting at the opposition himself, leading the opposition to stage a walkout. The entire Question Hour was washed out.

The chairman keeps saying "nation is always first" while criticising the Opposition for their behaviour, but then allows the entire Question hour get washed out because he was offended by some remark, exclaim opposition MPs.

“He cannot handle criticism or questioning, is partisan in his conduct and takes up a lot of time of the House giving unnecessary sermons! Interrupting MPs while they are speaking, not allowing the LOP to speak, cutting off his mic, answering on behalf of the Government and completely unwarranted emotional outbursts are increasingly becoming common,” one of them claimed.