Opposition firm on staying away from panel of Lok Sabha chairpersons

Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday reached out to Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay on the eve of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, amid a face-off with the opposition INDIA bloc over the appointment of BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker.

Rijiju's meeting with Bandyopadhyay came against the backdrop of the opposition alliance's decision to pull out its members from the panel of chairpersons that will assist Mahtab in conducting the proceedings of the Lok Sabha till the election of the Speaker on Wednesday.

Bandyopadhyay, who was among the three opposition members named to the panel of chairpersons in the Lok Sabha, told Rijiju that he would be unable to join the panel and stuck with the decision taken by the INDIA bloc.