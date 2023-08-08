Opposition leaders from I.N.D.I.A move privilege notice against Piyush Goyal in RS

Several leaders of the opposition alliance INDIA have given a privilege notice against leader of the house in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal over his certain remarks against some opposition leaders.

Among the parties whose leaders gave the notice are the Congress, TMC, AAP, RJD, DMK, RJD, JDU, NCP and the Left parties.

Sources said leaders of INDIA parties gave the notice to the Rajya Sabha chairman complaining against Goyal's certain remarks made while he was speaking on the issue of media portal 'NewsClick' receiving funding from China-linked firms allegedly to spread Chinese propaganda.

Goyal questioned the relationship between the opposition parties and the news portal 'NewsClick', which has been accused in a New York Times report of receiving funding from China-linked firms.