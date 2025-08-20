Opposition alleges Centre plot to oust CMs through new bills

Opposition parties, led by the Congress, on Tuesday, 19 August, accused the BJP-led Union government of attempting to destabilise Opposition-ruled states through new legislation.

The proposed laws, they claimed, would empower the Centre to remove chief ministers immediately after their arrest.

The allegation came following reports that the government is planning to introduce three bills in Parliament on Wednesday for the removal of a prime minister, a Union minister, a chief minister or a minister of a state or Union Territory when arrested or detained on serious criminal charges.

Congress senior spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the ruling party wishes to bring such a law to remove Opposition chief ministers after failing to defeat them electorally.