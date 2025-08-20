Opposition alleges Centre plot to oust CMs through new bills
Bills are aimed at diverting people's attention from Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, says Gaurav Gogoi
Opposition parties, led by the Congress, on Tuesday, 19 August, accused the BJP-led Union government of attempting to destabilise Opposition-ruled states through new legislation.
The proposed laws, they claimed, would empower the Centre to remove chief ministers immediately after their arrest.
The allegation came following reports that the government is planning to introduce three bills in Parliament on Wednesday for the removal of a prime minister, a Union minister, a chief minister or a minister of a state or Union Territory when arrested or detained on serious criminal charges.
Congress senior spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the ruling party wishes to bring such a law to remove Opposition chief ministers after failing to defeat them electorally.
"What a vicious circle! No guidelines for arrest followed! Arrests of Opposition leaders rampant and disproportionate," he said on X.
Singhvi also said the proposed law removes an incumbent chief minister immediately upon arrest.
"Best way to destabilise Opposition is to unleash biased central agencies to arrest opposition CMs and, despite being unable to defeat them electorally, remove them by arbitrary arrests!! And no ruling party incumbent CM ever touched!!," the senior Congress leader said.
Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said the bills are aimed at diverting people's attention from Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.
"The bills of Home Minister Amit Shah are nothing but a desperate attempt to divert the attention of the public away from the blistering Vote Adhikar Yatra of Rahul Gandhi. First, the CSDS-BJP IT cell drama and now these bills. Clearly, the winds of change are blowing in Bihar," Gogoi said in a post on X.
The three bills that the Centre plans to introduce are the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025; the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025.
Meanwhile, TMC MP Sagarika Ghose lashed out at the Modi government over its proposed constitutional amendment, calling it a “shocking and flagrant violation of due process.”
“Just when you thought the Modi–Shah duo could not do more harm to the Constitution, they bring in a sweeping amendment two days before the end of the Monsoon Session. This move gives the Centre powers to remove any Chief Minister even without a chargesheet or conviction, opening the door to rampant misuse of enforcement agencies against opposition leaders, as has been their track record over the last decade. It once again exposes their model of electoral autocracy,” Ghose said in a post on X.
TMC MP Mahua Moitra also hit out at the BJP government, alleging that the party was “changing the Constitution with just 240 MPs.” She claimed the new bill undermines both the federal structure and the judiciary by allowing the Union government to use agencies like the ED and CBI to arrest opposition chief ministers on fabricated charges and remove them from office without any court conviction.
Union Home minister Amit Shah will also move a motion in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday to refer these three bills to a joint committee of Parliament.
According to the statement of objects and reasons of the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025, there is no provision under the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963 (20 of 1963) for the removal of the chief minister or a minister arrested and detained in custody on account of serious criminal charges.
With PTI inputs
