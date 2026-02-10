Opposition submits no-confidence notice against LS Speaker Om Birla

Opposition parties have submitted a notice for a no-confidence motion against Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, accusing him of repeatedly acting in a partisan manner and denying Opposition members the opportunity to speak in the House.

The move comes amid sustained disruptions in Parliament during the Budget session, with the Opposition alleging that its leaders have been systematically prevented from raising issues of public importance, including during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.

Congress leaders said the notice for the no-confidence motion was submitted to the Lok Sabha Secretariat with the support of more than 100 Members of Parliament. Under parliamentary procedure, a motion against the Speaker requires the backing of at least 50 MPs to be admitted for consideration.

Opposition parties alleged that the Speaker had failed to uphold the constitutional neutrality expected of the Chair and had instead allowed proceedings to be conducted in a manner favouring the Treasury benches. Central to the Opposition’s grievance is the claim that Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak during key debates, including on the Motion of Thanks. The row began when Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to read out an article from a magazine quoting extracts from a memoir of Gen. (Retd.) M.M. Naravane.

The Congress has maintained that repeated requests for speaking time were ignored, despite established parliamentary convention that the Leader of the Opposition is given an opportunity to respond during such debates. Opposition leaders have described this as a serious erosion of parliamentary norms.

The no-confidence notice also follows a series of adjournments and protests in the Lok Sabha with Opposition members staging walkouts and raising slogans over what they described as arbitrary conduct of proceedings. Several Opposition MPs were suspended earlier in the session, further sharpening tensions between the two sides.

However, the move exposed fault lines within the Opposition camp. The Trinamool Congress did not immediately endorse the no-confidence motion. Party sources said the TMC was adopting a wait-and-watch approach and would decide its stand based on how the Speaker responds to demands for restoring normal functioning of the House.