Opposition MPs protest in Parliament against proposed rural jobs Bill

Several Opposition members of Parliament on Thursday staged a protest march within the Parliament House complex against the proposed Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, demanding its withdrawal and accusing the government of undermining the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and the right to work.

Holding a large banner referring to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the MPs marched from the Gandhi statue at Prerna Sthal to Makar Dwar, raising slogans against the government.

The protest was led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who said the opposition would resist the move both inside Parliament and on the streets.

Senior leaders who joined the demonstration included Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal, DMK MPs Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, T R Baalu and A Raja, IUML leader E T Mohammed Basheer, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant and RSP leader N K Premachandran, among others.