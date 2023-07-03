Opposition parties question need, timing of UCC at Parliamentary Committee meeting, said sources

Congress leaders reportedly wanted to know if the union government had identified the principles which would guide the achievement of uniformity and if the government had considered if the UCC or the attempt to reform the personal law would be secular in nature and would guarantee gender equality. They also reportedly queried whether there is a need for a second consultative process when the 21st Law Commission had given its views.

Both DMK and Congress MPs reportedly questioned if this would affect the autonomy of states. Several south Indian MPs pointed out that the UCC could rob states of their power to make legislations for citizens. There are certain exceptions made for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and the north-east states in Article 371. They wanted to know if the union government would amend all the laws that encroach on the federal structure of the Constitution.

All the Opposition leaders reportedly wanted to know if introducing UCC would challenge the spirit of equality and freedom of religion as enshrined in Article 25 of the Constitution. They pointed out that it was anti-poor and anti-tribal. A DMK leader reportedly said Article 29 of the Constitution protected the interests of minorities and they had the right to conserve it.

According to sources, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP underscored that UCC would infringe on the practices of the tribal community under the sixth schedule. He pointed out that unless anyone knew what the Law Commission has prepared, the public cannot make an informed decision on the subject.

Countering the Opposition leaders, BJP leaders supported the implementation of the law. Reportedly, a BJP member said he had studied the Constituent Assembly debates and from it was clear that the founding fathers wanted to implement Uniform Civil Code. But, he too could not spell out what exactly should be implemented. Another BJP member is reported to have said that UCC was the need of the hour.

A few BJP leaders, according to sources, wanted to keep tribals out of the ambit of the UCC as every law has exceptions.

Reportedly the BRS leader wanted to know what change the government was planning to bring through UCC and that it would be difficult to comment on the issue without a draft.

Vivek Tankha, who is also a member of the Standing Committee tweeted his note on the subject, which pointed out that the 2018 paper had after consultations with several groups stated that “in the absence of any consensus on a uniform civil code the best way forward would be to preserve the diversity of personal laws but at the same time ensure that the personal laws do not contradict fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of the country.