Opposition protests outside Bihar Legislative Council over farmers’ issues

Addressing the media, Rabri Devi launched a scathing attack on the ruling coalition, claiming the government had come to power through unfair means despite losing public support. “We won the election. These people formed the government through theft. We received around 1.9 crore votes — what did they get? Not even half of that,” she alleged.

Drawing parallels with political developments in Maharashtra and Haryana, she claimed legislators were allegedly bought for Rs 50–60 crore and suggested similar practices were used to form the Bihar government. “The people of Bihar understand how this government was formed,” she added, stressing that the Opposition would continue its fight for farmers’ rights and would not allow the government to evade accountability.

Rabri Devi’s remarks heightened political tensions in the state, with the ruling coalition and Opposition locked in a sharp confrontation over governance, farmers’ welfare, and the legitimacy of the 2025 Assembly elections.

In the 2025 elections, the RJD won only 25 seats, a steep decline from the 75 seats it had secured in 2020, reflecting a significant setback for the party.

With IANS inputs