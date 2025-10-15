Oppn slams EPFO overhaul as 'cruelty', experts warn of social security erosion

The Modi government’s recent overhaul of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) rules has triggered a storm of criticism from Opposition parties and financial experts alike, who warn that the move punishes India’s salaried class for economic mismanagement and risks dismantling one of the country’s last dependable social security pillars.

Opposition leaders have called the new rules “draconian” and “cruel”, urging labour and employment minister Mansukh Mandaviya to withdraw them immediately. Congress MP Manickam Tagore accused the government of “punishing pensioners and job-losers for needing their own savings”.

“Under the new EPFO decisions, you can withdraw PF only after 12 months of unemployment instead of two. Pension can be withdrawn only after 36 months. Twenty-five per cent of your own EPF will be locked forever,” Tagore said on X, calling it “robbery” of workers’ savings. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and “stop bureaucratic cruelty destroying the dignity of India’s working class”.

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale went further, branding the changes “open theft of salaried people’s own money”. “Imagine a person who loses their job but still has bills and EMIs to pay. The Modi government will not allow them to withdraw their own money for a full year,” he said. “Even after that, they can only access 75 per cent — if they remain unemployed. This is not reform; it is punishment.”

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed echoed the outrage, describing the rules as “looting the hard-earned money of the salaried middle class”. “The Modi government should immediately roll back these rules,” she said.

The changes, approved at a meeting of the EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees chaired by Mandaviya, lengthen the waiting period for final provident fund settlements from two months to twelve months of continuous unemployment, and for pension withdrawals from two months to thirty-six months. A new rule also mandates that 25 per cent of each member’s contributions remain untouched as a “minimum balance” until retirement.