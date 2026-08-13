Order vs expression: Rahul Gandhi’s masterclass in political communication
Lok Sabha LoP says Congress will 'drive them [Modi-Shah] crazy' at concluding session of Rachnatmak Congress
Sarcasm, sharp wit, humour and precision. In an aspect of Rahul Gandhi rarely seen, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition turned the concluding session of the Rachnatmak Congress into a lively, interactive and deeply political conversation.
It was a masterclass in political communication — part political critique, part theatre and part audience engagement.
Gandhi mixed humour with pointed attacks on the BJP and the RSS, while drawing the audience into his arguments in a manner that was both unconventional and disarming.
Few could have imagined this version of Gandhi a few months ago. But the Gen Z-led protests and the growing public support around them appear to have changed the political atmosphere — and Gandhi’s own style of engagement with it.
The central theme of his address was a simple contrast: 'Order vs Expression'.
Using theatrical techniques, Gandhi sought to draw a sharp distinction between the Congress and the BJP-RSS. The BJP-RSS, he argued, seeks to maintain “order” by suppressing dissent, while the Congress stands for an India that is free to “express itself”.
“At Jantar Mantar, students were told to stay quiet. A grieving mother was told to stay quiet. They (BJP-RSS) want to impose order. And our job is to make India express itself and break that order,” he said.
“Our stance is that whatever is in someone's mind, they should speak it openly, but no one can suppress anyone else. A Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Jain — anyone can freely express their views. Only when the country's expression comes out will the country's strength be visible to the entire world. But these people are hell-bent on killing the country's expression itself,” he added.
Gandhi was equally caustic when he turned his attention to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.
“We'll drive them crazy... These days, Narendra Modi doesn't sleep at night. There are many reasons for this — some are obvious, some hidden. Amit Shah was called Chanakya and all sorts of things, but he vanished, he ran away and couldn't show up in Parliament for 20 days. Now this government has realised that it can't stop this country from expressing itself,” he said.
Calling on Sandeep Dikshit to play the role of a foreign head of state, Gandhi hugged him on stage to take a swipe at what he described as Modi’s “hug diplomacy”. The gesture, he suggested, had been mistaken by the prime minister as a substitute for serious diplomacy, with consequences for India’s national interests.
Gandhi then turned to China and the government’s handling of the border situation. “China has refused India the right to patrol on its own land, but the government tried to suppress this news and directly harmed the country. After Galwan, PM Modi said that not an inch of India's land is under anyone's control, while the Army spoke of land being occupied. When the Army negotiated with China on this issue, they were told that India's prime minister himself had already denied this,” he said.
“In other words, the Modi government has devastated the country from all sides. Their entire focus is on strengthening their political structure and taking money from Adani,” Gandhi added.
What made the address significant was not merely the political messaging, but the manner in which it was delivered. Gandhi moved seamlessly between sarcasm and seriousness, humour and confrontation, and used the audience not simply as listeners but as participants.
The political message was unmistakable: the contest, in Gandhi’s framing, is no longer merely between two parties but between an imposed order and an India determined to express itself.