Order vs expression: Rahul Gandhi’s masterclass in political communication

Sarcasm, sharp wit, humour and precision. In an aspect of Rahul Gandhi rarely seen, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition turned the concluding session of the Rachnatmak Congress into a lively, interactive and deeply political conversation.

It was a masterclass in political communication — part political critique, part theatre and part audience engagement.

Gandhi mixed humour with pointed attacks on the BJP and the RSS, while drawing the audience into his arguments in a manner that was both unconventional and disarming.

Few could have imagined this version of Gandhi a few months ago. But the Gen Z-led protests and the growing public support around them appear to have changed the political atmosphere — and Gandhi’s own style of engagement with it.