Our manifesto is the voice of millions of Indians: Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi said that on coming to power, the Congress party will ensure that every section of the population gets their due share in every sphere including decision-making at the highest level
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the Congress party’s manifesto was the voice of millions of Indians, and underlined that its essence lies in five guarantees of Nyay (justice).
Gandhi said that on coming to power at the Centre, the Congress party will ensure that every section of the population gets its due share in every sphere including the decision-making at the highest level.
The Congress leader highlighted that millions of people have been pushed back into the abyss of poverty over the past 10 years of PM Narendra Modi’s rule.
“Crores of people have been pushed back into poverty under this government’s rule. While Prime Minister Modi waived loans amounting to Rs 16 lakh crore of the rich, his government did not waive a rupee of farmers’ loans,” Gandhi said while addressing a rally in Hyderabad, Telangana.
He said that 30 farmers commit suicide everyday in India. “Our government will waive farmers’ loan and provide a legal guarantee of a minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.”
Highlighting the salient points of the party manifesto, Gandhi said that the Congress government will provide one-year paid apprenticeship to every unemployed youth in both public and private sectors. The apprentice will be paid Rs 1 lakh for a year of apprenticeship.
“Under Nari Nyay, Rs 1 lakh will be credited to a woman’s bank account in every family. In this way, every family in India will have an assured income of at least Rs 1 lakh per anum,” Rahul Gandhi said.
Gandhi said that 90 per cent of the population has no share in decision-making in country, not have they control over the country’s resources.
“We will ensure that every section, be it Adivasis, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, women or minorities get their due share in every sphere. This will be done by conducting a nationwide caste census like an X-ray,” Gandhi said.
The Congress leader also attacked the BJP over the electoral bonds, which he said was the “world's biggest scam”.
“The ED, which was once Enforcement Directorate, has now become Extortion Directorate. The BJP is running a washing machine and a majority of the corrupt are standing in its ranks today,” he said.
Rahul Gandhi also said the Congress is fulfilling its poll guarantees made to Telangana people.
The state government has already filled up 30,000 government jobs and will fill another 50,000 soon, he added.
