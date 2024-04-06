Our manifesto is the voice of millions of Indians: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the Congress party’s manifesto was the voice of millions of Indians, and underlined that its essence lies in five guarantees of Nyay (justice).

Gandhi said that on coming to power at the Centre, the Congress party will ensure that every section of the population gets its due share in every sphere including the decision-making at the highest level.

The Congress leader highlighted that millions of people have been pushed back into the abyss of poverty over the past 10 years of PM Narendra Modi’s rule.

“Crores of people have been pushed back into poverty under this government’s rule. While Prime Minister Modi waived loans amounting to Rs 16 lakh crore of the rich, his government did not waive a rupee of farmers’ loans,” Gandhi said while addressing a rally in Hyderabad, Telangana.