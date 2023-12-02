Our stand of not going with BJP was always very clear: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said his party's stand of not joining hands with the BJP was always very clear, and even if any suggestion to the contrary came up, he did not approve of the idea.

The veteran politician's statements at a news conference in Pune came a day after his nephew and rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar targeted him.

"If anyone did suggest that we should support the BJP contrary to the stand we had taken, (even) then many in the party including me did not agree with that (suggestion). Our stand not to go with the BJP was very clear," Sharad Pawar said.

"Our views are not coherent with (the ideology of) the BJP. We had not asked for votes in the assembly elections to go with the BJP, we sought votes to fight against them. I was firm on my stand that those who believed in our ideology will be betrayed if we go with the BJP," he added.