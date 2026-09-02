Owaisi aide, AIMIM spokesperson Asim Waqar joins Congress ahead of UP polls

With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections due early next year, the Congress on Wednesday, 2 September received a boost with the induction of Asim Waqar, a prominent All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and spokesperson known for his fiery speeches and combative television debates.

Explaining his decision to switch parties, Waqar said those seeking to defeat the BJP should focus on that objective rather than fighting other Opposition parties.

“People who love the country want to uproot and throw out the BJP’s anti-national government from power so that a secular and people-oriented government can be established in the country,” Waqar said after joining the Congress.

“After staying in the AIMIM, I realised that while we talk about fighting the BJP and its ideology, on the ground we end up fighting those who are opposed to the BJP. Therefore, I decided that if we are true patriots and genuinely want to remove the BJP from power, we must join the Congress, which is fighting the BJP with strength,” he said.