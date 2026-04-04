Owaisi calls Gujarat UCC Bill ‘unconstitutional’, alleges violation of Muslim rights

Asaduddin Owaisi on 4 April termed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill passed by the Gujarat Assembly “unconstitutional” and alleged that it violates the religious rights of Muslims.

Addressing reporters, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader said the UCC is a Directive Principle under Article 44 and not a fundamental right.

“The UCC is a directive principle, not a fundamental right… it should apply only to those who voluntarily agree to be bound by it,” he claimed, referring to debates in the Constituent Assembly.

Objection to uniform application

Owaisi alleged that the Bill imposes provisions derived from Hindu personal laws on all communities, except Scheduled Tribes.

“In the Bill… the Hindu Marriage and Divorce Act and the Hindu Succession Act have been applied to all communities. So it is not a uniform bill,” he said.

He further claimed that the law violates Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion.

“It is violating Article 25… Why are you applying it to us?” he asked, referring to Muslim communities.

Criticism of specific provisions

The AIMIM chief also objected to provisions related to marriage, divorce and live-in relationships.

He claimed that the Bill requires individuals seeking divorce to meet conditions such as proving adultery and undergoing judicial processes that, according to him, are not aligned with Islamic practices.