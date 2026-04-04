Owaisi calls Gujarat UCC Bill ‘unconstitutional’, alleges violation of Muslim rights
AIMIM chief criticises provisions on marriage, divorce and property law amendments
Asaduddin Owaisi on 4 April termed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill passed by the Gujarat Assembly “unconstitutional” and alleged that it violates the religious rights of Muslims.
Addressing reporters, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader said the UCC is a Directive Principle under Article 44 and not a fundamental right.
“The UCC is a directive principle, not a fundamental right… it should apply only to those who voluntarily agree to be bound by it,” he claimed, referring to debates in the Constituent Assembly.
Objection to uniform application
Owaisi alleged that the Bill imposes provisions derived from Hindu personal laws on all communities, except Scheduled Tribes.
“In the Bill… the Hindu Marriage and Divorce Act and the Hindu Succession Act have been applied to all communities. So it is not a uniform bill,” he said.
He further claimed that the law violates Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion.
“It is violating Article 25… Why are you applying it to us?” he asked, referring to Muslim communities.
Criticism of specific provisions
The AIMIM chief also objected to provisions related to marriage, divorce and live-in relationships.
He claimed that the Bill requires individuals seeking divorce to meet conditions such as proving adultery and undergoing judicial processes that, according to him, are not aligned with Islamic practices.
He also criticised provisions mandating registration of live-in relationships, saying they undermine the “sanctity of marriage”.
Disturbed Areas Act amendment
Owaisi also opposed amendments to the Gujarat Prohibition of Transfer of Immovable Property and Provision for Protection of Tenants from Eviction from Premises in the Disturbed Areas Act, 1991.
He said the amendment expands the definition of an “aggrieved person” to include any resident of a notified area, allowing third parties to object to property transactions.
“With the addition of ‘aggrieved persons’, the BJP has legalised interference in property deals,” he alleged, adding that the changes were unconstitutional.
The amendment also allows the state government to notify areas based on perceived risks of communal disturbance, rather than past incidents.
“The BJP claims Gujarat is peaceful. If it were truly peaceful, such an amendment would not have been necessary,” he said.
The Gujarat Assembly passed the UCC Bill after a debate lasting more than seven hours, seeking to create a common legal framework governing marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships.
Owaisi also announced that AIMIM would contest local body elections in Gujarat, fielding candidates across municipal corporations, taluka panchayats and district panchayats.
There was no immediate response from the BJP or the state government to his remarks.
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