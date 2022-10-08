Packaging the new, re-packaging the old…

It’s great to have elections in Gujarat. These years, every time we have an election, we also have a ‘metro’ inauguration,’ tweeted a Gujarat-based editor last week. She was referring to the re-inauguration on September 30, by Prime Minister Modi himself, of Phase I of the Ahmedabad metro project; it had been inaugurated first in 2019.

The Ahmedabad metro rail project, mired in controversies and allegations of corruption, has moved at a snail’s pace over the past 18 years. It has managed to cover just 30-odd kilometres while the project cost has gone up four times since 2004. At this rate, quipped a Gujarat resident, the bullet train will be inaugurated in 2024 and space travel in 2027.

Year 2019 is not such a distant memory—it was memorable for more than one reason. On 4 March 2019, the Prime Minister had inaugurated a part of Phase 1 of Ahmedabad metro connecting Vastral to Apparel Park, a distance of 6.5 km. Six days later, the Model Code of Conduct came into play following the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections beginning April. To be fair to the PM, on 30 September 2022 while inaugurating the Ahmedabad metro again—days before the election dates are announced—he did qualify it by saying that this was the “first time” a 32 km stretch of the metro was being “operationalised”.

Political observers remember Modi, as the then chief minister of Gujarat, announcing the revival of the mythical Saraswati river in September 2005. An artificial pool was created by diverting water from the Narmada. It was called the Saraswati-Narmada Mahasangam. Over 100,000 people were brought for the announcement and priests hailed the chief minister as ‘Bhagirath’ and blessed him. Ecstatic people took dips in the pool and went back with the muddy water that they believed was rare and holy.