Pakistani supplier provided weapons to kill Moosewala: NIA

Sources in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have claimed that a Pakistani arms supplier was involved in the supply of weapons which were used in the murder of Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala last year.

The Pakistani supplier has been identified as Hamid who currently lives in Dubai. The name came to the fore during the interrogation of a man, named Shahbaz Ansari, who was arrested by NIA in 2022.

"Shahbaz Ansari, was a middleman between the arms supplier and the Lawrence gang in the murder of Moosewala. He was arrested by the NIA on December 8, 2022, from Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh). During the interrogation, the names of two hawala operators, Hamid and Fauji, came up.

"During the NIA questioning, Shahbaz Ansari admitted that he had made multiple trips to Dubai and during those trips, he came into contact with a person named Fauji, who is a Pakistani national and works as a hawala operator in Dubai," said a source.