Pakistan’s sympathy for Kashmiris disappears over water: Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday, 14 August accused Pakistan of "sucking the blood" of the region by denying its people the right to use their river resources, hitting back at Islamabad's claims over waters originating in Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's remarks on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), Abdullah said the people of Jammu and Kashmir had historically borne the consequences of the water-sharing arrangement despite Pakistan claiming to be a "great sympathiser" of Kashmiris.

"We have always been saying that our blood has been sucked — these are our rivers. We had the first right on this. Pakistanis say they are great sympathisers of Kashmiris. But when it comes to water, their sympathy disappears. Where was their sympathy when we were denied permission to use our rivers?" Abdullah told reporters in state capital Srinagar.

Sharif had earlier warned that "every drop of water is our red line" and said Islamabad would give a "direct response" if its water supplies were threatened.

Abdullah criticised the division of river waters under the IWT, saying India retained the three eastern rivers associated with Punjab, while the three western rivers flowing through Jammu and Kashmir were largely allocated for Pakistan's use.

"From then until today, we are suffering the consequences of this Indus Waters Treaty. We could neither draw drinking water from the Chenab, nor could we use the Jhelum for navigation by building a barrage on Tulbul, nor could we stop water by building a big dam on any of our rivers," he said.