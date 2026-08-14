Pakistan’s sympathy for Kashmiris disappears over water: Omar Abdullah
J&K chief minister says people of the region have borne the brunt of Indus Waters Treaty, backs keeping it in abeyance
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday, 14 August accused Pakistan of "sucking the blood" of the region by denying its people the right to use their river resources, hitting back at Islamabad's claims over waters originating in Jammu and Kashmir.
Responding to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's remarks on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), Abdullah said the people of Jammu and Kashmir had historically borne the consequences of the water-sharing arrangement despite Pakistan claiming to be a "great sympathiser" of Kashmiris.
"We have always been saying that our blood has been sucked — these are our rivers. We had the first right on this. Pakistanis say they are great sympathisers of Kashmiris. But when it comes to water, their sympathy disappears. Where was their sympathy when we were denied permission to use our rivers?" Abdullah told reporters in state capital Srinagar.
Sharif had earlier warned that "every drop of water is our red line" and said Islamabad would give a "direct response" if its water supplies were threatened.
Abdullah criticised the division of river waters under the IWT, saying India retained the three eastern rivers associated with Punjab, while the three western rivers flowing through Jammu and Kashmir were largely allocated for Pakistan's use.
"From then until today, we are suffering the consequences of this Indus Waters Treaty. We could neither draw drinking water from the Chenab, nor could we use the Jhelum for navigation by building a barrage on Tulbul, nor could we stop water by building a big dam on any of our rivers," he said.
The IWT was put in abeyance by India following the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack of 2025, in which 26 people were killed. Abdullah said the treaty should remain in abeyance to allow Jammu and Kashmir greater use of its water resources.
"Our blood has been sucked, and now that the Indus Waters Treaty has been suspended, it should remain suspended so that we can make proper use of this water," he said.
‘Attacking is very dangerous for democracy’
Abdullah also condemned the alleged assassination attempt on former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, saying the incident raised serious questions over security arrangements.
"We strongly condemn this, and such attacks should not take place. Before this also, there was an attack in Amritsar, after which it was stated that special care would be taken of his security, that there will be Z-plus security. But where is the Z-plus? The attack took place for the second time, this time he was even injured, and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment," Abdullah said.
He said political disagreements should be addressed through democratic means rather than violence. "Attacking is very dangerous for democracy," he said, adding that anyone with a grievance could express it through elections.