Parliament being turned into ‘deep, dark chamber’, says TMC

TMC leader Derek O'Brien on Sunday, 22 September, alleged parliamentary standing committees had not been formed despite the 18th Lok Sabha completing 100 days since its constitution and said Parliament was being turned into a "deep, dark chamber".

In a post on X, the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) leader in the Rajya Sabha said seven out of 10 bills were sent to department-related standing committees of Parliament in the 15th Lok Sabha while only two out of 10 bills were sent to the panels in the last Lok Sabha.

"Parliamentary standing committees have not yet been formed. In the 15th Lok Sabha, seven out of 10 bills were sent to committees for scrutiny. In the last Lok Sabha, only two out of 10 bills got scrutinised," O'Brien said.

"Parliament is being turned into a deep, dark chamber," he added.