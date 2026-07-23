Parliament logjam enters fourth day as Opposition digs in over NEET row

Parliament remained paralysed for a fourth consecutive day on Thursday, 23 July as persistent protests by the Opposition over the NEET paper leak and its demand for Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation forced repeated adjournments in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

With neither side willing to budge, both Houses were adjourned for the day without transacting any business. Outside Parliament, Opposition and NDA MPs held rival demonstrations and exchanged slogans, underlining the widening political standoff.

In a significant development, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the day. TMC MPs Saugata Roy and Mahua Moitra were also present. Later, Union home minister Amit Shah held a separate one-on-one meeting with Birla. There was no official word on the discussions.

Earlier, during question hour, Birla appealed to Opposition members to allow proceedings to continue, assuring them that the government was prepared to discuss every issue, including the NEET controversy, immediately afterwards.

"The Question Hour is the most important. After the Question Hour, the House is ready to discuss every issue. I will speak to the government, and the government is also ready for discussions," Birla said, urging members to participate in the debate.