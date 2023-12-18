Security breach and after: Suspended Opposition MPs count now stands at 92

Terming it a blatant murder of democracy, leaders of Opposition parties including the Congress slammed the Central government over the suspension of 78 members of Parliament (MPs) on Monday, 18 December during the ongoing winter session, taking the total number of suspended MPs since 15 December to 92. While 33 MPs were suspended in the Lok Sabha, 45 were suspended in the Rajya Sabha.

In addition, the duration of suspension of three other Lok Sabha Congress MPs — K. Jayakumar, Abdul Khaleque, and Vijay Vasanth — will be determined by the Privileges Committee, while the suspension of 11 other MPs was referred to the Privileges Committee for the same reason.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “With an Opposition-less Parliament, the Modi Govt can now bulldoze important pending legislations, crush any dissent, without any debate. All Democratic norms are being thrown into the dustbin by an autocratic Modi Govt by suspending 47 MPs.”

Most of the MPs have been suspended for reportedly disrupting Parliament proceedings in the aftermath of last week's security breach which saw two individuals — Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma — jump into the Lok Sabha chamber from an upstairs visitors' gallery and hurl smoke bombs before being overpowered by MPs.

Manoranjan was subsequently found to be close to Mysuru-Kodagu (Coorg) BJP MP Pratap Simha, and the passes used by the two men to gain access to the visitors' gallery were found to bear Simha's signature.