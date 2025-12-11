Bundle of 8 lies: Congress calls Shah’s speech on electoral reforms ‘defensive’
“Vote theft is the biggest treason,” Rahul Gandhi says after the Opposition stages a walkout from the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 10 December
On Wednesday, 10 December 2025, the second day of the parliamentary debate on electoral reforms, Home minister Amit Shah spoke more about history than the questions before him.
In what the Congress called an attempt to dodge the charge of "vote chori" raised by LoP Rahul Gandhi, Shah tried to trace electoral malpractice back to Nehru and Indira Gandhi, a claim Congress dismissed as factually baseless.
And, after a series of heated interruptions, the Opposition staged a walkout. Rahul Gandhi described Shah’s speech as “defensive” and “panicked.”
“The Home minister’s response on vote theft was evasive and defensive,” Rahul Gandhi said.
“Not a single word on digital, machine-readable voter rolls. Panic over a transparent audit of the EVM architecture. No answer on BJP leaders and workers casting votes in multiple states. No explanation for removing the CJI from the selection committee. And an absurd justification for granting immunity to the Election Commission.”
Calling the government’s excuse for withholding CCTV footage “ridiculous,” Rahul reiterated: “Vote theft is the biggest treason.”
Later, the Congress released a detailed, point-by-point rebuttal of Shah’s claims on X.
1. Shah's Lie: The Government only did what the Supreme Court asked on Election Commissioner appointments.
Truth: Modi and Shah made a law which removed the CJI from the selection committee.
2. Shah's Lie: The Election Commissioner always had immunity under the Representation of People's Act.
Truth: Representation of People's Act never gave immunity to CEC and Commissioners in personal capacity, and earlier officers could be prosecuted if they did anything which violated official duty to protect electoral rolls.
3. Shah’s Lie: EVMs are safe because they were introduced during Rajiv Gandhi’s time. Truth: Vote Chori is happening now, and when there are serious allegations, ECI should be open to an audit of EVM architecture.
4. Shah’s Lie: BJP showed discrepancies in the voter lists in Wayanad and Amethi.
Truth: We are also saying that to defeat Rahul Gandhi ji the BJP was making fake additions; these need to be addressed.
5. Shah’s Lie: Intensive revision is undertaken to identify ‘ghuspetiya’.
Truth: ECI keeps denying the “ghuspetiya” narrative. And how many ghusptiya were found? Less than 400, most of whom were not from Bangladesh but from Nepal - where are your ghuspetiya?
6. Shah’s Lie: When the Congress loses we raise allegations of Vote Chori, but not when we win.
Truth: It is not about winning or losing; it is about defending democracy and protecting the Constitution.
7. Shah’s Lie: Raising questions on EC is damaging India’s image and weakening democracy.
Truth: Questioning institutions which are compromised can never be against democracy. The BJP's attack on institutions and the electoral process, and the ECI’s failure to be transparent and protect the people’s interest is what is damaging India’s image.
8. Shah's Lie: Deliberately ignored the impact of Rs.10,000 cash transfer in Bihar.
Truth: The Election Commission allowed the NDA to deposit Rs.10,000 in over 1 crore accounts just 3 days before voting.
"Amit Shah ji was very nervous in Parliament yesterday. His hands were trembling, he used the wrong language. Amit Shah ji is under a lot of mental pressure—which the whole country saw yesterday" said RahuL Gandhi on Thursday.
"The things I said about 'vote theft'—the Home Minister gave no response.I directly challenged Amit Shah ji to debate me on my press conference and no response came to that either What the truth is—you all know," added Rahul Gandhi.
