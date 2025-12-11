Bundle of 8 lies: Congress calls Shah’s speech on electoral reforms ‘defensive’

On Wednesday, 10 December 2025, the second day of the parliamentary debate on electoral reforms, Home minister Amit Shah spoke more about history than the questions before him.

In what the Congress called an attempt to dodge the charge of "vote chori" raised by LoP Rahul Gandhi, Shah tried to trace electoral malpractice back to Nehru and Indira Gandhi, a claim Congress dismissed as factually baseless.

And, after a series of heated interruptions, the Opposition staged a walkout. Rahul Gandhi described Shah’s speech as “defensive” and “panicked.”

“The Home minister’s response on vote theft was evasive and defensive,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“Not a single word on digital, machine-readable voter rolls. Panic over a transparent audit of the EVM architecture. No answer on BJP leaders and workers casting votes in multiple states. No explanation for removing the CJI from the selection committee. And an absurd justification for granting immunity to the Election Commission.”