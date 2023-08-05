Parliamentary law panel recommends reducing minimum of contesting elections to 18 years

The Committee also observes that surveys indicate that youth globally have significant political awareness and knowledge. This is evident through youth-led movements such as ‘Fridays for Future’ and ‘March for Our Lives’, highlighting their capacity to rally and champion critical social and political concerns.

Article 84 of the Constitution of India outlines the qualifications for Members of Parliament, requiring a person to be at least 30 years old to hold a seat in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) and at least 25 years old to hold a seat in the House of the People.

The Election Commission has stated that unless there are compelling reasons exist to alter a provision of the Constitution, it should remain unchanged. The Commission believes that this principle falls under the age requirement for eligibility to join Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Legislative Assemblies, and Legislative Councils. The Commission does not favour reducing the age requirement for membership of Parliament and State Legislatures and still maintains this view.

The Election Commission sharply noted that it has already considered the issue of aligning the minimum age for voting and contesting elections to Parliament, state legislature, and local bodies and has found that it is unrealistic to expect 18-year-olds to possess the necessary experience and maturity for these responsibilities.