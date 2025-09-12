‘Partha Chatterjee the mastermind’: CBI vows to uphold stand across all WBSSC scam trials

Former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee has been identified as the principal architect in all cases linked to the alleged West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) scam, sources in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said.

The agency confirmed it would uphold this position throughout the trial process.

The process of framing charges has already been completed in some cases at a special CBI court in Kolkata, where 21 individuals, including Chatterjee, were formally named as accused. On Friday, the court will complete charge framing in additional cases connected to the scam.

According to CBI sources, Chatterjee has been named the main culprit across all charge sheets and supplementary filings related to the school-job scam.