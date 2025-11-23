Parties across Punjab slam Centre’s Chandigarh proposal as Kejriwal, Badal and Bajwa see red

A political storm erupted on Sunday over a central proposal to empower the president to make regulations for the Union Territory of Chandigarh and legislate directly, with leaders across the spectrum — including AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa — sharply opposing the move.

The controversy began after a parliamentary bulletin listed the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2025 among the provisional agenda for the Winter Session of Parliament beginning 1 December. The proposal would place Chandigarh under the ambit of Article 240 of the Constitution, which authorises the president to frame regulations for Union Territories. Leaders in Punjab argued the change would effectively alter Chandigarh’s administrative structure and weaken the state’s stake over the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

Following the uproar, the Union Home Ministry issued a clarification saying there was no intention to introduce the Bill in the upcoming session and that the proposal did not seek to alter Chandigarh’s current governance framework.

Despite the clarification, opposition parties intensified their criticism. Calling the proposal a “direct attack on Punjab’s identity and constitutional rights,” Kejriwal said on X that the move reflected an attempt to eliminate Punjab’s historical claim over Chandigarh. “Chandigarh belongs to Punjab and will remain with Punjab,” he warned, adding that Punjabis had never bowed before “any dictatorship.”

SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the amendment would lead to Punjab “completely losing its right over Chandigarh.” She called the Bill a “robbery of the rights of Punjab” and a violation of federal principles, announcing that the SAD core committee will meet on 24 November to chart a response. Senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema said constitutional experts would be consulted to finalise a counter-strategy.