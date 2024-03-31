Party-hopping season in Punjab: Who is going to feel ‘suffocated’ next?

In twin blows to AAP, its Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar, Sushil Kumar Rinku, and the Jalandhar Rural MLA Sheetal Angural joined the BJP. Several AAP MLAs in the state, alleged Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, had received calls and overtures from the BJP, which is offering Lok Sabha tickets and money to them.

State BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, who had quit the Congress in a huff when he was not made the chief minister after Captain Amarinder Singh, is like two peas in a pod with the same Amarinder Singh now. Singh’s wife Preneet Kaur is the BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha from Patiala; their daughter Jai Inder Kaur is the president of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha in the state.

With voting on all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab scheduled for the last phase on 1 June, Singh and Jakhar have plenty of time to woo more leaders from AAP and Congress to the BJP’s fold. Of course, there is no dearth of money, as the electoral bond data shows.