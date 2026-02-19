Karni Sena threat to Rahul Gandhi part of ‘orchestrated campaign’, claims Pawan Khera

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera has accused the RSS-BJP ecosystem of fostering a climate of radicalisation after a viral video surfaced in which a self-proclaimed Karni Sena leader allegedly threatened Rahul Gandhi and 25 Congress Members of Parliament.

In a post on X, Khera described the development as part of a “calculated and devious plan”, claiming that the threat did not arise in isolation but followed what he termed a coordinated political narrative.

The controversy stems from recent tensions in the Lok Sabha, where parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju alleged that 20–25 Congress MPs had stormed Speaker Om Birla’s chamber and verbally abused him. The Congress has strongly denied the charge, citing video footage which it says shows no abuse and depicts the Speaker smiling during the exchange.

Following the incident, several BJP leaders publicly criticised Rahul Gandhi, with some describing him as a threat to national security. Khera argued that such statements were designed to “demonise the opposition” and create grounds for hostility.