Pawan Khera questions Modi’s ‘friendship’ with Trump amid Gaza crisis

As hopes rise for a sustained ceasefire in Gaza, bringing some relief to the millions affected by conflict, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday, 9 October, called attention to the humanitarian catastrophe that has claimed over 67,000 lives, left countless families displaced, and caused severe shortages of food and basic necessities.

“The genocide in Gaza, which has caused daily starvation, destruction, and displacement, must come to an end,” Khera said, emphasising the urgency for peace, justice, and relief for the Palestinian people.

However, the Congress leader also used the occasion to critique Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy approach, questioning his repeated public affirmations of “friendship” and endorsements of US President Donald Trump.